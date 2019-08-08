Moldova reports two more outbreaks of African swine fever: OIE

PARIS: Moldova has reported two further outbreaks of African swine fever among backyard pigs, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The cases were reported in Gotesti in the district of Cantemir near the border with Romania.

The disease killed three pigs while another 10 pigs in the locations were slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from Moldova's animal health authority.

Moldova has confirmed several outbreaks of African swine fever in recent months.

The disease, which is incurable in pigs but harmless to humans, has been spreading in eastern Europe. In Bulgaria, the disease has affected pig farms and led to large-scale culling of animals.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

