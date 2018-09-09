Moldovan president involved in car crash but not hurt -RIA

Moldovan President Igor Dodon was involved in a car crash on Sunday but was not seriously hurt, Russian news agency RIA cited his aide Maxim Lebedinsky as saying.

FILE PHOTO: Moldovan President Igor Dodon reacts as he arrives for a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Dodon "feels good, he did not need medical help", Lebedinsky said.

Earlier Russian news agencies had reported Dodon had been taken to hospital on Sunday after a car crash, citing Moldovan TV channel Publika​​​.md.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

