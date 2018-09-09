Moldovan president involved in car crash but not hurt -RIA

Moldovan President Igor Dodon was involved in a car crash on Sunday but was not seriously hurt, Russian news agency RIA cited his aide Maxim Lebedinsky as saying.

Dodon "feels good, he did not need medical help", Lebedinsky said.

Earlier Russian news agencies had reported Dodon had been taken to hospital on Sunday after a car crash, citing Moldovan TV channel Publika​​​.md.

