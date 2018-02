BEIRUT: Air strikes killed 23 civilians including five children in a rural part of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"The death toll from air strikes that targeted Eastern Ghouta villages increased to 23 people, including five children," the Britain-based war monitor said in a statement.

