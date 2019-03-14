More people die after Nigeria building collapse: Emergency agency official

LAGOS: More people have died after being taken to hospital in the wake of the collapse of a building housing a school in the Nigerian city of Lagos, an emergency agency official said on Thursday (Mar 14).

Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, declined to give a total figure for casualties, saying they were still being worked out.

Residents said around 100 children had attended the nursery and primary school, housed on the top levels of the building which collapsed on Wednesday in the Ita-faji area of the Lagos island district in Nigeria's commercial capital.

On Wednesday the emergency agency said one person had been killed and nearly 50 rescued.

By Thursday morning the site had been cleared out and rescue workers had found a body at 3am local time (10am, Singapore time), Tiamiyu told reporters at the collapse.

"We cleared it out to see if anyone was still buried below this rubble," he said.

Tiamiyu said the number of children involved was still in question and authorities were trying to find a register of the pupils.

"I want to categorically deny there were more than 100 children," he said.

