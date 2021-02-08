More than 12 million Britons have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chesterfield
FILE PHOTO: People receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON: A total of 12,014,288 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data released on Sunday (Feb 7), as the authorities race to roll out the injections.

Britain on Sunday also reported a further 15,845 cases and 373 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, figures showed.

Source: Reuters

