More than 200 mass graves of Islamic State victims found in Iraq - UN report

BAGHDAD: More than 200 mass graves have been uncovered in Iraq in areas formerly controlled by the Islamic State group, according to a new report released by the United Nations on Tuesday.

The dead include women, children, the elderly and disabled, as well as members of Iraq's armed forces and police believed to be the victims of the hardline Sunni militant group, who between June and December 2014 overran large swathes of northern Iraq.

