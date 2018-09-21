More than 200 people feared drowned after ferry sinks in Tanzania's Lake Victoria - government

DAR ES SALAAM: The Tanzanian government fears more than 200 people drowned after a ferry sunk on Thursday in Tanzania's Lake Victoria, a senior local official said.

Ukerewe District Commissioner Colonel Lucas Magembe told Reuters that 42 people had already been confirmed dead and that the rescue mission had been halted until dawn on Friday.

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Alison Williams)