More than 50 injured in train accident in Austria

SALZBURG, Austria: Fifty-four people were treated for injuries after two train carriages collided at a station in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Friday (Apr 20), the state rail company OeBB said.

The accident happened when a carriage from a train arriving from Venice struck a carriage on the service from Zurich, to which it was meant to be coupled before heading to Vienna.

The "two carriages collided for unknown reasons," fire service official Reinhold Ortler told O1 radio.

Around 240 people were on board the two trains, which contain both seated and sleeping compartments.

"Fifty four people were treated. Fortunately we're only talking about light injuries," OeBB spokesman Robert Mosser told AFP.