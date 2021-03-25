More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

JERUSALEM: Israel has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its 9.3 million population, a health official said on Thursday (Mar 25), a rapid roll-out that has helped the country begin emerging from pandemic closures.

Distribution of Pfizer Inc's vaccine in Israel began in December, with eligibility extended to citizens over the age of 16. People who receive it are deemed fully protected a week after the second shot.

In a statement announcing the milestone amid a sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called on citizens "to follow (health) guidelines so that the coronavirus does not return".

Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians as part of its population and has been providing them vaccines. It has also offered vaccines to Palestinians who work in Israel and settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians health officials have launched a limited vaccination programme in the West Bank and Gaza using doses provided by Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.

