Morning commute in Melbourne disrupted after gun scare
SYDNEY: The morning commute for Australians in the country's second largest city was thrown into chaos on Thursday (Mar 28) after armed police stormed a train station in response to an erroneous sighting of a gun.
Trains at Melbourne's Flagstaff Station were suspended shortly around 8am local time (5am Singapore time), while commuters were urged to stay clear of the local area.
"We had a concern that it might be someone with a firearm on a train," Graham Ashton, Victoria Police commissioner told 3AW radio station.
"There was no fire arm on the train."
A bag containing an instrument that was carried by a busker was mistaken for a deadly weapon by commuters, Australian media cited police.
The busker was doing breathing exercises and carrying a duffel bag when he aroused suspicion, according to News.com.au, but police have confirmed that the man did not have a weapon.
“He was a local busker who was there to play an instrument in town," inspector Jacob Bugeja was quoted as saying.
“There was a bag that the person was carrying and he had his tools to busk with him," he added.
Trains resumed around an hour after the first report, Public Transport Victoria said, though major delays have now been reported.
A staunch US ally, Australia has been on heightened alert from 2015 for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East, and its intelligence agencies have stepped up scrutiny.
In November, a Somali-born man set fire to a pickup truck laden with gas cylinders in the centre of Melbourne, killing one, before he was shot by police in a rampage they called an act of terrorism.