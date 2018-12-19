Moscow accuses U.S of forcing false confession from alleged Russian agent Maria Butina

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the United States on Wednesday of forcing Russian national Maria Butina to confess to what it described as the ridiculous charge that she was a Russian agent.

Butina pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Thursday to a single conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors, and admitted to working with a top Russian official to infiltrate a powerful U.S. gun rights group and make inroads with American conservative activists and politicians as an agent for Moscow.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)