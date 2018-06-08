Moscow and Washington discuss possible Putin-Trump meeting - RIA

World

Moscow and Washington discuss possible Putin-Trump meeting - RIA

Moscow and Washington are discussing a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA news agency reported on Friday citing a diplomatic source.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia&apos;s President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Moscow and Washington are discussing a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA news agency reported on Friday citing a diplomatic source.

"We are thinking about the presidential summit, and in conversations with American partners this question emerges. But there are no agreements yet," RIA cited a source as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark