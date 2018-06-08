Moscow and Washington discuss possible Putin-Trump meeting - RIA

Moscow and Washington are discussing a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA news agency reported on Friday citing a diplomatic source.

"We are thinking about the presidential summit, and in conversations with American partners this question emerges. But there are no agreements yet," RIA cited a source as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)