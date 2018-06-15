Moscow calls for removal of unilateral sanctions on North Korea - RIA
MOSCOW: Moscow calls for a swift removal of all unilateral sanctions against North Korea, RIA news agency cited a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.
