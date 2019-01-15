Moscow court extends arrest of 4 Ukrainian sailors until April 24 - RIA

MOSCOW: A court in Moscow on Tuesday ordered the first four of 24 Ukrainian sailors seized by Russia off the coast of Crimea last year to be held in pre-trial detention until April 24, RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.

Russia seized the men and three Ukrainian navy vessels on Nov. 25 near Russian-annexed Crimea. Moscow accuses them of illegally entering Russian waters, something Kiev denies.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)