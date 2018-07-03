Moscow police briefly cordon off street near Kremlin after finding suspicious bag

MOSCOW: Moscow police on Tuesday briefly cordoned off a street near the Kremlin that has become a popular gathering place for World Cup fans after finding a suspicious bag.

A Reuters reporter saw a police sniffer dog examine the large black bag in front of a shop in Nikolskaya, and policemen removing the barriers shortly afterwards.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gleb Garanich; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet)