Moscow ready to discuss its newest strategic weapons with US- RIA

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday Moscow was ready to discuss its newest strategic weapons with the United States even though they were not part of the INF arms control treaty, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

The arms control agreement, known as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, was signed in the late 1980s between the Soviet Union and the United States.

Days after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Helsinki last month Russia showed off 'super weapons' - a new generation of nuclear and conventional missiles.

Ryabkov also said that the United States had violated another bilateral arms agreement - the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty - by modernising its weapons, TASS reported.

