Moscow regrets that US is suspending Open Skies treaty - RIA

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday Moscow regrets that the United States is suspending funding of the Open Skies treaty, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

Russian news site RBC earlier reported that Donald Trump had ordered that funding be stopped for the treaty, which opens the skies of the United States and Russia to mutual military survey flights.

