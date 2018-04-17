Moscow says basis for allegations of Russian cyber campaign unclear

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not understand the basis for British and U.S. allegations that Russia was conducting a global cyber espionage campaign.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov attends an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

The United States and Britain said on Monday that Russian government-backed hackers had infected computer routers around the world, targeting government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call that London and Washington had not presented any evidence.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

