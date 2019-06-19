Moscow says MH17 charges based on 'unfounded accusations'

MOSCOW: Moscow slammed "unfounded accusations" by international investigators who on Wednesday (Jun 19) charged four people, including Russian citizens, with murder over the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 above rebel-held eastern Ukraine.

"Once again, absolutely unfounded accusations are being made against the Russian side, aimed at discrediting Russia in the eyes of the international community," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

In the statement, Moscow said it had been ready to provide "all-round assistance to the investigation" from the first day, but argued it had been frozen out of the investigation.

The foreign ministry said information given by the Russian side had been ignored.

Russia has long denied all involvement in the downing of the jet.

"You know our attitude towards this investigation. Russia had no opportunity to take part in it even though it showed initiative from ... the very first days of this tragedy," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Dutch-led international investigators issued arrest warrants for three Russians and a Ukrainian, saying they would go on trial in March next year.

However, they are likely to be tried in absentia in the Netherlands as neither Russia nor Ukraine extradites their nationals.



Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was travelling between Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and Kuala Lumpur when it lost contact with air traffic control about four hours after take-off.



It was torn apart in mid-air on Jul 17, 2014 over territory in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists, with wreckage spread over a wide area.



The crash killed 298 people on board, including 196 Dutch nationals and 38 Australians.



The Dutch safety board said in 2015 that the plane had been hit by a BUK missile, with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reaching the same conclusion in 2016.

In May 2018, the JIT said MH17 was shot down by a missile from Russia's 53rd brigade, but that they were still searching for suspects.

They showed videos and animation of the BUK launcher as part of a Russian military convoy - using video clips found on social media and then checked against Google Maps - as it travelled from Kursk to eastern Ukraine.

Investigators said they had also identified a "fingerprint" of seven identifying features that were unique to the BUK, including a military number on the launcher.

Russia insisted last year that the missile was fired by Kiev's forces, adding that it was sent to Ukraine in the Soviet era and had not been returned to Russia.

The war in eastern Ukraine and the MH17 disaster continue to strain relations between Russia and the West.

Since 2014, some 13,000 people have been killed in the war in the east, which broke out after a popular uprising ousted Ukraine's pro-Kremlin president and Russia annexed Crimea.

Kiev and its Western backers accuse Russia of funnelling troops and arms to back the separatists, but Moscow has denied the claims.