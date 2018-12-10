Motion filed to impeach Somali president - statement

The head of the Somali parliament's administration said on Sunday he had filed a motion with the speaker of parliament to impeach the country's president, Mohamed Abdullahi, but the grounds for the move were unclear.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed attends the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

"We have filed an impeachment against the president of the federal republic of Somalia," Abdikarim H. Abdi Buh said in a statement.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Source: Reuters

