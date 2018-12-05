Mueller's office says ex-Trump adviser Flynn cooperated in Russia probe

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn delivers a statement daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
WASHINGTON: Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, cooperated substantially with prosecutors and should not be required to serve time in prison, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office said in a court filing on Tuesday (Dec 4). 

Flynn provided assistance in multiple investigations and gave information on links or coordination between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, the special counsel's office said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Source: Reuters

