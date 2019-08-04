Multiple fatalities in shooting at WalMart in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas: A shooting caused at least 15 causalities at a WalMart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday (Aug 3), sending panicked customers fleeing as a shopping mall was put on lockdown in the latest US mass shooting.

"There are three suspects in custody," Dee Margo told CNN, adding that the scene was still active but under control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have between 15 and 20 casualties, we don't know the number of fatalities," Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News.



The El Paso Police Department said the scene around the Cielo Vista Mall remained active.

"We have multi reports of multiple shooters ... police conducting search of a very large area," the department wrote on Twitter.

Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall as an active shooter situation is going inside the Mall in El Paso. (Photo: AFP/Joel Angel JUAREZ)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Multiple law enforcement agencies raced to the scene, including police, state troopers and multiple federal agencies including Homeland Security agents and border patrol.

One witness said he saw at least one person inside the store with a fatal head wound, and he saw shoppers in bloodied clothes.

Other stores at the nearby mall were also locked down as police officers cleared the shopping centre in the east of the city, which lies on the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

Video posted on Twitter showed customers at one department store being evacuated with their hands up.

"Hands in the air!" an officer can be heard shouting in the footage.

Mass shootings are common in the United States. On Sunday, a teenage gunman opened fire with a an assault-style rifle on the crowd at a food festival in Northern California, killing three people before fatally shooting himself.

