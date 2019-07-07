'Multiple' injuries in gas explosion at US mall: Authorities

MIAMI: A powerful gas explosion ripped through a shopping mall in Florida on Saturday (Jul 6), causing multiple injuries, firefighters said.

Photos on US news outlets showed a large field of debris outside the Fountains Plaza shopping centre in Plantation in south Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The photos showed an LA Fitness gym heavily damaged, with its windows blown out.

The Plantation Fire Department said it was a gas explosion, and it reported "multiple patients."

Local TV station WPLG said around 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.

A major avenue running past the mall was shut down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plantation is about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Miami.