Multiple injuries, suspect arrested in Virginia municipal center shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia: Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday (May 31) and one suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a series of posts on Twitter that it was responding to an "active shooter situation" at building no 2 of the town municipal center, and advised the public to avoid the area.

Further official details of the gun violence were not immediately available, but a public works employee told a local NBC television news affiliate that employees were at their desks when gunshots rang out, and recounted seeing a badly injured woman in a stairwell, WAVY-TV reported on its website.

A local ABC affiliate station reported that two people injured in the shooting were taken to local hospitals.