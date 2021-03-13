Multiple NY congressional members call on Cuomo to resign

ALBANY, New York: Multiple members of New York’s congressional delegation called Friday (Mar 12) on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and an allegation of groping.

The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately, and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.

But a majority of state lawmakers are calling on him to resign, and Democratic congressional members including US Reps Jerry Nadler and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez joined those calls Friday. Nadler said Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.

“The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Nadler said.

Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The state Assembly allowed an impeachment investigation into Cuomo on Thursday as lawmakers investigate whether there are grounds for impeachment.

