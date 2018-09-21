Multiple people reported hurt in Syracuse, New York shooting

NEW YORK: Police in Syracuse, New York said on Thursday (Sep 20) they were responding to reports of a shooting with as many as five victims.

A spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department said no other information was immediately available on the incident, which took place shortly after 9 pm eastern time.

Advertisement

#BREAKING: Multiple people shot in Syracuse - Midland Ave. Neighbors standing around. @CNYcentral pic.twitter.com/TLA3bPZhlt — Stephanie Stanavich CNYCentral (@StephanieCNY) September 21, 2018





#Update: Five people shot in three separate shootings over a 4-hour period Thursday in Rochester. One man is dead and another is in critical condition. https://t.co/YMVFxwZmAA #roc @DandC pic.twitter.com/4UloEVxBlv — Will Cleveland (@WillCleveland13) September 21, 2018





News website Syracuse.com reported that up to seven people had been shot, including children, and that multiple ambulances were seen driving away from the scene with a police escort at about 9:15 pm local time.

The website said that at least 10 shots had been fired in the shooting in downtown Syracuse, about 402 km northwest of New York City.



Advertisement