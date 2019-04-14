'Multiple' victims in Melbourne night club shooting: Police

SYDNEY: A shooting in the Australian city of Melbourne early Sunday (Apr 14) has left "multiple" victims, police said, but local media reported that there were no fatalities.

"Investigators believe multiple people were shot outside a nightclub near Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road about 3.20 am," the Victoria Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Age newspaper reported one of the wounded was a guard who was shot in the face in what the report described as a drive-by shooting outside the Love Machine nightclub in Prahran district.

Police and emergency services are currently responding to a shooting which occurred in Prahran on Sunday morning.



Police are urging people to avoid the area and that anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.https://t.co/IFz4eiEWdo — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 13, 2019

Two men were in hospital in critical condition, police said, while two other men had non-life-threatening injuries.

"The exact circumstances are still being established," police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prahran shooting: @VictoriaPolice confirm 4 men were shot and gunman still on the run.



Two victims are in critical conditions - a 28yo man and an unidentified man.



Two other men - one aged 29 the other in his 50s - are in stable conditions. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/qpYmR13WtM — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) April 13, 2019

A police spokeswoman said by telephone that there was no suggestion the attack was terror-related at this stage.



Mass shootings are rare in Australia, which has strict gun laws introduced after 35 people were killed in 1996 at Port Arthur in Tasmania.

A murder-suicide last year which left seven members of a family dead in Western Australia was the country's worst mass shooting since the Port Arthur case.

