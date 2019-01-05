'Multiple victims' in shooting near Los Angeles: Police

WASHINGTON: Police in California on Saturday (Jan 5) said they were responding to a shooting with "multiple victims" at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

In a tweet posted shortly after midnight, the Torrance Police Department said there were "reports of shots fired with multiple victims down."

"T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area," it added.

The Los Angeles Times reported the shooting took place at Gable House Bowl, a gaming complex.

A witness told the newspaper there had been a "big fight" prior to the shooting.

Torrance, a coastal city, is located around 32km southeast of downtown Los Angeles in the South Bay region.

According to health authorities, nearly 40,000 people died in the United States as a result of firearms in 2017 - a figure that includes suicides.