Multiple victims shot at 'random' in US state of Texas: Police

WASHINGTON: Around 20 people were shot around the cities of Midland and Odessa in west Texas on Saturday by at least one and possibly two shooters in separate vehicles, a local television station and police reported.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people," Odessa Police said on Facebook.

"At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a US mail carrier truck," police added.



"It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time," the Midland Police Department said in an update on Facebook.

"All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects."

One suspect was taken into custody in Midland after a police officer was shot on interstate highway I-20 and several other people in the area were also hit by bullets, CBS affiliate CBS 7 reported.

CNN quoted Devin Sanchez, an Odessa city spokesman, as saying one person was confirmed dead and 10 were injured, while The New York Times cited the mayor of an adjacent city, Midland, as saying "we have two fatalities."



The Times quoted Midland Mayor Jerry Morales as saying one suspect was in custody.

"I'm not sure if he is alive," Morales added.

