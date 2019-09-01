At least five dead, 21 casualties in Texas shooting: Police

WASHINGTON: Five people were killed, including a shooter, and around 21 were injured in a gun rampage in the cities of Midland and Odessa in west Texas on Saturday (Aug 31), police and a local television station reported.

"The active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa," Midland police said on Facebook, referring to a multiplex cinema complex in Odessa. "There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects."

Odessa police previously said it believed there were two shooters in two separate vehicles driving around the city of 117,000 shooting at random people.

A a car with a bullet hole on the windows after a gunman open fire in the I-20 highway in between Odessa and Midland, Texas. (Photo: AFP)

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told CNN the shooter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a movie theater: "We're hoping it's just one shooter and we have contained him."

Morales said he did not know anything about the suspect or what his motive was. He told Fox News that three police officers were among those shot, but they were expected to survive.



