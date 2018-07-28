Munich airport cancels 200 flights in temporary shutdown of terminal

FRANKFURT: Munich airport said on Saturday that a security breach forced a temporary shutdown of Terminal 2, resulting in 200 flight cancellations.

The terminal was shut between 6:47 and 11:44 Central European Time (CET) (0447 and 0944 GMT). Flights resumed at 2 p.m. CET, the airport operator Flughafen Muenchen GmbH said in a press release.

It did not go into details of the reported security breach.

