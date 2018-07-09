Myanmar court charges Reuters reporters under Official Secrets Act

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A court in Myanmar on Monday charged two jailed Reuters journalists with obtaining secret state documents, moving the landmark press freedom case into its trial stage after six months of preliminary hearings.

Yangon district judge Ye Lwin charged reporters Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, with breaching the colonial-era Official Secret Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. The reporters pleaded not guilty.

