NATO chief says not seeking 'new Cold War' with Russia

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a joint meeting of US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images/AFP)

WASHINGTON: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday (Apr 3) that the alliance was not seeking a new "Cold War" with Russia on its 70th anniversary but called for greater efforts at deterrence.

"We do not want a new arms race. We do not want a new Cold War. But we must not be naive," Stoltenberg said in an address to the US Congress during NATO celebrations in Washington.

Stoltenberg said that the 29-nation alliance needed to prepare for the end of the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the United States is exiting as it says a Russian system is in violation.

"We do not want to isolate Russia. We strive for better relationship with Russia," Stoltenberg said.

"But even with a better relationship, we still need to manage a difficult one," he said.

Source: AFP/de

