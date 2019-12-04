Trump says Trudeau 'two-faced' after microphone gaffe

WATFORD, United Kingdom: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Dec 4) described Justin Trudeau as "two-faced" after the Canadian prime minister was caught on camera apparently mocking him.

"He's two-faced," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit, saying he had called out Trudeau on defence spending "and he's not very happy about it".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I find him to be a nice guy, but the truth is, I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 per cent and I guess he's not very happy about it," Trump said, referring to an alliance commitment to spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence.

"He's not paying 2 per cent and he should be. Canada - they have money."

Trudeau was picked up by microphones at a Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders on Tuesday evening apparently laughing about an impromptu press conference Trump did earlier.

Trudeau was filmed in a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Princess Anne and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte by the British host's camera pool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, Johnson can be heard asking Macron: "Is that why you were late?"

Trudeau interjects: "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top."

"Yeah, yeah, yeah! Forty minutes."

Other words were exchanged but could not be heard, before Trudeau added: "I just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor."

A conversation about Donald Trump between Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson was captured on camera while the NATO leaders were attending a reception at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/zqHujWseRh pic.twitter.com/v8b9bQm7sw — Reuters (@Reuters) December 4, 2019

In a separate press conference on Wednesday, Johnson said that it was "complete nonsense" to suggest he did not take Trump seriously.

"That's complete nonsense and I don't know where that has come from."

Asked if the leaders had been talking about Trump, he said he didn't know what was being referred to.