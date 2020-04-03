NATO welcomes North Macedonia as 30th ally

World

NATO welcomes North Macedonia as 30th ally

NATO headquarters
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium, on Apr 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: NATO foreign ministers welcomed North Macedonia as the alliance's newest member on Thursday (Apr 2), ending a long process that included a change to the country's name.

"We welcome North Macedonia as NATO's 30th ally," NATO foreign ministers said in a statement following a video conference, which North Macedonia's minister was part of as a full member.

North Macedonia raised its flag at NATO headquarters in Belgium earlier this week.

NATO members signed an accord last year allowing the ex-Yugoslav republic to become the 30th member of the US-led military alliance, after a deal with Greece ended a long dispute over its name. Macedonia changed its name to North Macedonia.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark