Nearly 100 killed in ambulance blast in Afghan capital Kabul

KABUL: A bomb hidden in an ambulance killed at least 95 people and wounded about 158 in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Saturday (Jan 27) when it blew up at a police checkpoint.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for Saturday's suicide blast.

The attacker struck near the old interior ministry building, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

"The suicide bomber used an ambulance to pass through the checkpoints. He passed through the first checkpoint saying he was taking a patient to Jamuriate hospital and at the second checkpoint he was recognised and blew his explosive-laden car," interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

As medical teams struggled to handle the casualties pouring in, some of the wounded were laid out in the open, with intravenous drips set up next to them in hospital gardens.

The casualty toll is the worst since 150 people were killed in a truck bomb explosion last May near the German embassy, not far from Saturday's blast, an attack that prompted a major reinforcement of security in the city.

With much of central Kabul now a heavily fortified zone of high concrete blast walls and police checkpoints, there were angry questions about how the bomber had been able to get through and set off the blast.

"It's a massacre," said Dejan Panic, coordinator in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency, which runs a nearby trauma hospital that treated dozens of wounded.

An AFP reporter said he saw "lots of dead and wounded" people in a nearby hospital.

Buildings hundreds of metres away were shaken by the force of the blast, which left torn bodies strewn on the street amid piles of rubble, debris and wrecked cars.

In chaotic scenes at the Jamuriate hospital, which is the nearest medical facility to the blast, overwhelmed doctors and nurses rushed to treat dozens of wounded lying in the corridors.

Outside civilians walked through debris-covered streets carrying wounded people on their backs as paramedics loaded several bodies at a time into ambulances to take them to medical facilities around the city.

"I was sitting in the office when the explosion went off," said Alam, an office worker whose head was badly cut in the blast.

"All the windows shattered, the building collapsed and everything came down."

AFP reporters heard a loud explosion that shook the windows of their compound a few kilometres away, and photos shared on social media purportedly of the blast showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the sky.

The explosion happened in a busy part of the city where the High Peace Council has offices. Kabul police headquarters is also in the vicinity of the blast.

"It targeted our checkpoint. It was really huge - all our windows are broken," said Hassina Safi, a member of High Peace Council, which is charged with negotiating with the Taliban.

"So far we don't have any reports if any of our members are wounded or killed," he told AFP.

The Swedish and Dutch embassies as well as the European Union mission and an Indian consular office are also nearby but there were no reports that any of their staff had been hurt in the attack.

The explosion comes exactly a week after Taliban militants stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing at least 22 people, the majority foreigners.

A security alert issued to foreigners on Saturday morning warned that the Islamic State group, which has terrorised the city in recent months, was planning "to conduct aggressive attacks" on supermarkets, shops and hotels frequented by foreigners.