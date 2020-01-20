Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison

ASUNCION, Paraguay: Nearly 80 prisoners, many of them members of Brazil's most powerful gang and described as "highly dangerous," escaped on Sunday (Jan 19) after digging a tunnel in an operation that prison officials were believed to have been aware of, Paraguay's government said.

The director of the penitentiary in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, near the Brazilian border, was fired along with six other prison officials, Paraguayan Justice Minister Cecilia Perez told reporters.

The escaped prisoners included gang members from First Capital Command (PCC), Brazil's most powerful and sophisticated organised crime group, the government said.

Armed forces taking position following the escape of 76 inmates from the prison in Pedro Juan Caballero on Jan 19, 2020. (Photo: AFP - ABC TV)

The number of escapees totalled 76, including 40 Brazilians and 36 Paraguans, officials said.

"It's an operation that took days and it is impossible that the officials did not realize that they were leaving ... obviously this was a paid plan," Perez told local radio station Monumental.

Perez voiced "a strong suspicion that officials are involved in this corrupt scheme," adding that the escapees are considered "highly dangerous."

The escapees included men who had taken part in a massacre last June at the San Pedro prison, police spokeswoman Elena Andrada said.

The end of the tunnel through which 76 inmates allegedly escaped from the prison in Pedro Juan Caballero on Jan 19, 2020. (Photo: AFP - ABC TV)

Andrada said the inmates had dug a tunnel "like we see in the movies, complete with internal lighting."

She said it ran from a prison bathroom, and there were only 25m between the tunnel and the nearest guard post.

Investigators have also found hundreds of sandbags.

A pair of gloves and a plastic bag allegedly used by some of the 76 inmates who escaped from the prison in Pedro Juan Caballero on Jan 19, 2020. (Photo: AFP - ABC TV)

Pedro Juan Caballero lies about 500km northeast of the capital Asuncion. The border region is considered a transit point for drug trafficking and other criminal activity by gangs such as Brazil's PCC and Comando Vermelho, or Red Command.

The government said it alerted Brazil's federal police, but the prisoners are believed to still be in Paraguayan territory.

"Our best men have gone to the border to attempt to recapture the prisoners," Andrada said.

Andrada said the burning hulks of five vans used in the escape were found in Ponta Pora, a Brazilian city separated from Pedro Juan Caballero only by an avenue.

The government of the neighboring Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul said it had increased security along the border.

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro said he was ready to help Paraguay recapture the escaped criminals and was working with border-state authorities to stop them re-entering Brazil.

"If they return to Brazil, they will get a one-way ticket to a federal penitentiary," Moro said in a Twitter message.