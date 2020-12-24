Nearly 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 1 million administered: US CDC

NEW YORK: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it has administered 1,008,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and has distributed 9,465,725 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed includes both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, while the administered doses count is only for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as of 9 am ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

The agency had, according to the tally posted on Dec 21, administered 614,117 vaccine doses and distributed 4,624,325 doses.

The agency also reported 18,170,062 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 195,759 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 3,165 to 321,734.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4pm on Tuesday versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.



