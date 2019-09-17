Netanyahu: Israel's longest-serving premier fights for his future

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu has become Israel's longest-serving prime minister with his right-wing leadership and by repeatedly besting rivals with deft political moves, but he will have to pull another rabbit out of the hat in Tuesday's (Sep 17) elections.

The 69-year-old is fighting his second election in five months with a potential corruption indictment looming.

After April polls, Netanyahu suffered one of the biggest defeats of his political career when he failed to form a coalition although his Likud party along with its right-wing and religious allies came out on top.

The attorney general has announced his intention to indict Netanyahu on fraud, bribery and breach of trust charges pending a hearing, expected to be held soon after the election in early October.

Many expect him to seek immunity if re-elected.

Netanyahu has spent years outlasting opponents and he could well do so again.

He has campaigned with a combination of divisive populism and attempts to portray himself as a world statesman by talking up his relationships with foreign leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

True to form, he issued a last-minute pledge to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected, which many saw as a play for vital right-wing nationalist votes.

That accompanied by his stated intention to annex Israeli settlements in the wider West Bank could effectively end any remaining hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The burly son of a historian with his familiar grey comb-over has entrenched himself at the top so firmly he has been labelled "King Bibi", using his nickname dating to childhood.

Few doubt his political effectiveness.

Much of his popularity has to do with another nickname - "Mr. Security" - in a country where such issues are always on voters' minds.

Netanyahu frequently talks openly about Israel's air war in Syria against Israel's archfoe Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

He generally avoids talking about the Palestinians apart from security operations.

Netanyahu was born in Tel Aviv in 1949 less than 18 months after Israel's creation.

He and his wife Sara have two sons, and he has a daughter from a previous marriage.

WOUNDED IN COMBAT

The son of a history professor active in Israeli right-wing politics, Netanyahu grew up partly in the United States.

He attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and with his fluent, American-accented English has appeared on television speaking forcefully in defence of Israel.

He performed his Israeli military service with an elite unit and was wounded in combat, but another family member's service affected him more deeply.

In 1976, his brother Yonatan died in an Israeli commando raid to rescue hostages at Entebbe airport in Uganda.

Netanyahu has called the operation "a very dramatic national experience" and "one of great personal consequence".

Netanyahu's career took off when he was posted to the Israeli embassy in Washington and later served as ambassador to the United Nations.

He became Israel's youngest prime minister in 1996, at 46, but was defeated three years later.

Netanyahu would return to power in 2009 and has remained in office ever since.