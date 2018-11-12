Netanyahu cuts short Paris visit, returning home after Gaza violence spokesman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to Paris on Sunday and was returning to Israel after violence erupted along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said.

At least six Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on Sunday in the Gaza Strip, medics and sources within the enclave's dominant Hamas group said, and rockets were fired at Israeli communities along the border.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller)