Netanyahu cuts short Paris visit, returning home after Gaza violence spokesman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to Paris on Sunday and was returning to Israel after violence erupted along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he arrives at the Elysee Palace after the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

At least six Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on Sunday in the Gaza Strip, medics and sources within the enclave's dominant Hamas group said, and rockets were fired at Israeli communities along the border.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller)

Source: Reuters

