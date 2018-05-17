Netanyahu does 'chicken dance' with Israeli Eurovision winner

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu couldn't resist doing the "chicken dance" with Netta Barzilai when the Eurovision song contest winner visited the Israeli leader and his wife, Sara, in his official residence.

"What fun to meet Netta Barzilai in Jerusalem!," Netanyahu tweeted after the meeting on Wednesday. "We all love you. You brought great honour to our country."

Advertisement

A video clip he posted on Twitter showed a beaming Netanyahu flapping his arms with Barzilai as they did her trademark moves.

Wearing a Japanese-style kimono and geisha hairdo, the 25-year-old Israeli singer won the glitzy Eurovision pageant, watched by more than 200 million people around the world, in Lisbon on Saturday.

Her song, "I'm Not Your Toy", has a woman's empowerment twist, and it began with Barzilai mimicking chicken clucking. Thousands of her Israeli fans took to the streets of Tel Aviv to celebrate after her victory, and Israel will host the song contest next year.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Alison Williams)

Advertisement