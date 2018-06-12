Netanyahu questioned in German submarine case - spokesman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned by Israeli police on Tuesday for the first time in an investigation into a US$2 billion sale of three German Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel, but is not a suspect, police said.

"The prime minister gave testimony in Case 3000, the submarines case, for the first time. He is not a suspect," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller)