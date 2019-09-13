Netanyahu says Israel won't tolerate Iran's 'aggression' from Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia. (REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov)

MOSCOW: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Israel will not put up with threats from Iran, which, in his words, was using Syrian territory for aggression, Interfax news agency reported.

Both are holding a meeting at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Putin praised military and security cooperation between Russia and Israel during the meeting, according to RIA news agency.

