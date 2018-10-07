Netanyahu says will meet Putin soon on Syria security coordination

Netanyahu says will meet Putin soon on Syria security coordination

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Pri
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sep 16, 2018.
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Oct 7) he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to discuss continued security coordination over Syria.

Netanyahu made the announcement, without citing a specific date for the talks, at a cabinet meeting. 

Moscow said on Tuesday it had upgraded Syria's air defences with the S-300 missile system, after accusing Israel of indirect responsibility for the downing of a Russian spy plane by Syrian forces as they fired on attacking Israeli jets last month.

