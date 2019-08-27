Netanyahu tells Hezbollah leader to 'calm down' after drone incident

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to "calm down" after he warned Israel that his movement was preparing an imminent response to the crash of two Israeli drones in a Beirut suburb.

"I heard what Nasrallah said. I suggest to Nasrallah to calm down. He knows well that Israel knows how to defend itself and to pay back its enemies," Netanyahu said in a speech.

In a speech on Sunday, Nasrallah, whose Iran-backed movement fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006, accused Israel of carrying out a suicide drone attack earlier that day.

"I say to the Israeli army on the border from tonight, stand guard (on high alert). Wait for us one, two, three, four days," Nasrallah said.

One drone fell and a second exploded near the ground and caused some damage to Hezbollah's media centre in the southern suburbs of the capital which it dominates. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the incident.