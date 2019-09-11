Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank's Jordan Valley if re-elected

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday (Sep 10) to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in Sep 17 polls.

Palestinians immediately reacted by saying Netanyahu was destroying any prospects for peace, while his electoral opponents accused him of a cynical play for right-wing nationalist votes with polls only a week away.

The United Nations said such a move would have no "international legal impact", while Turkey condemned it as "racist".

In his televised speech, the prime minister also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements in the wider West Bank if re-elected.

But he said he would do that in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote.

Those moves could effectively kill any remaining hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, long the focus of international diplomacy.

"There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections," Netanyahu said during the address that included a map of the Jordan Valley on an easel next to him.

"If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea."

Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said Netanyahu was "not only destroying the two-state solution, he is destroying all chances of peace".

'GREAT OPPORTUNITY'

Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, said the annexation would be "manifestly illegal" and called on the international community to act.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned the move risks "killing off the entire peace process".

At the United Nations, Secretary General Antonio Guterres's spokesman said "any Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdictions and administration in the occupied West Bank is without any international legal effect".

But "such a prospect would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations, regional peace, and the very essence of a two-state solution", Stephane Dujarric said.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that "the election promise of Netanyahu, who is giving all kind of illegal, unlawful and aggressive messages before the election, is a racist apartheid state".

The Jordan Valley accounts for around one-third of the West Bank and Israeli right-wing politicians have long viewed the strategic area as a part of the territory they would never retreat from.

Israeli settlements are located in around 60 perent of the West Bank, including the vast majority of the Jordan Valley.

Netanyahu said his annexation plans would not include Palestinian cities, such as the Jordan Valley's Jericho, though it would be encircled by Israeli territory.

The premier, who used a map of the Jordan Valley to illustrate his plans, said Trump's peace parameters "will place before us a great challenge and also a great opportunity".

"This is a historic, one-time opportunity to apply Israeli sovereignty on our settlements ... and other places of importance to our security, our heritage and our future."

'SPIN'

Trump has thrown US support overwhelmingly in favour of Israel since taking office, including by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians.

Ahead of April elections, Trump recognised Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Netanyahu along with his right-wing and religious allies won a majority of seats in April, but he failed to form a coalition and opted for an unprecedented second election five months later.

He is again facing a difficult challenge from ex-military chief Benny Gantz and his centrist Blue and White alliance.

Gantz, who has in the past spoken of keeping the Jordan Valley under Israel's control forever, said "I have no doubt that this will be yet another empty promise because there is nothing behind it".

"In a week from now, we will replace this spin with actions and deeds," he said.

Right-wing nationalist votes will be key to Netanyahu's efforts to continue his reign as Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

Less than three hours after his pledge, sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza cut short an election rally by Netanyahu in the southern city of Ashdod, public television reported.

Netanyahu is also facing a potential indictment for corruption pending a hearing scheduled for early October.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War in a move never recognised by the international community.

Its settlements there are considered illegal under international law and major stumbling blocks to peace as they are built on land the Palestinian see as part of their future state.

Israel says the Jordan Valley is vital to its security.