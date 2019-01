Netanyahu warns Iran it will face consequences for threatening Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's air strikes on Syria on Monday had mainly targeted military positions set up by Iran, which he warned would face consequences for threatening to destroy Israel.

"We are operating both against Iran and against the Syrian forces that are abetting the Iranian aggression," Netanyahu said in a speech. "We will strike at anyone who tried to harm us. Whoever threatens to eliminate us, bears full responsibility."

(Writing by Dan Williams)