Netflix issues warning over ‘Bird Box challenge’

First, there was the ice bucket challenge. Then came the Tide pod challenge.

Now there is a new Internet “challenge” making the rounds on social media, thanks to Netflix’s post-apocalyptic hit Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock.

In the movie, Bullock’s character and her children go on a journey to find a safe haven as they attempt to avoid a mysterious force that compels people to kill themselves if they open their eyes in its presence.

To protect themselves, the trio spends almost the entire movie blindfolded.

Netflix on Wednesday (Jan 2) issued a warning on Twitter asking people not to take part in the “Bird Box challenge”, in which people post videos and photos of themselves doing everyday tasks blindfolded like the characters from the movie.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES DOING THE BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” the streaming company tweeted.

One video showed two children and their father, all blindfolded, re-enacting a scene from the movie. The younger child ends up running into a wall.

Some videos simply show people walking around the house in blindfolds.

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan also took part in the challenge, although in a less dangerous way – he attempted to put lipstick on co-host Sara Haines while wearing a blindfold.

Bird Box, based on a 2014 novel by Josh Malerman, was released worldwide on Netflix on Dec 21.

According to Netflix, Bird Box became the most-watched film on its platform within the first seven days of its release.

