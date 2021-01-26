Netherlands anti-lockdown riots extend to a third night

AMSTERDAM: Police arrested at least 70 people after rioting broke out for a third night around the Netherlands on Monday (Jan 25), after weekend protests that were initially linked to dissent over a government decision to implement a curfew.

Riot police clashed with groups of protesters in Amsterdam as well as the port city of Rotterdam, where people smashed shop windows and ransacked their supplies.

But the motivation behind vandalism and other incidents on Monday was no longer clear, with rioters overwhelmingly in their teens.

Firefighters get into their fire engine next to a police station with broken windows that was damaged in protests against a nationwide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Jan 25, 2021. (Photo: AP/Peter Dejong)

The unrest also hit Amersfoort in the east, the small southern city of Geleen near Maastricht, The Hague and Den Bosch, police and news reports said.

Images on social media showed rioters looting a shop in Den Bosch and a press photographer being hit in the head in Haarlem, after an angry mob chased him off and threw a brick at him.

Police Chief Willem Woelders said on television that 70 arrests had taken place by around 10 pm local time (Tuesday, 5am, Singapore time). Water cannons were used against looters in Rotterdam and tear gas used to disperse crowds in Haarlem.

Late Monday, mayors in several Dutch cities announced they will introduce emergency measures to try and prevent further rioting.

A firefighter extinguishes a container that was set alight during protests against a nationwide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Jan 25, 2021. (Photo: AP/Peter Dejong)

'CRIMINAL VIOLENCE'

The curfew, the first in the country since World War Two, was imposed after the National Institute for Health (RIVM) warned a new wave of infections is on its way due to the "British variant" of COVID-19, though numbers of new infections in the Netherlands have been declining for weeks. Some 4,129 new cases were reported on Monday, the lowest number since Dec 1.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned "criminal violence" which broke out Sunday, prompting what police officials described as the "worst rioting in 40 years".

Police arrested around 250 people on Sunday, as rioters threw rocks and in one case knives at police, and burned down a COVID-19 testing station.

Police said they issued more than 5,700 fines for breaking the curfew, which lasts from 9pm to 4.30am local time.

"It's unacceptable. All normal people will regard this with horror," Rutte told reporters.

"This has nothing to do with protest, this is criminal violence,"he said.

A man rests on his broom as he stands next to shards of glass and smashed windows of a fast-food restaurant that was damaged in protests against a nationwide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Jan 25, 2021. (Photo: AP/Peter Dejong)

Businesses were looted at Eindhoven's central train station, where a car was torched.

Eindhoven mayor John Jorritsma likened the situation to "civil war" and called for the army to be sent in.

Rutte condemned the "idiots" who pelted a hospital in the town of Enschede with stones.

Schools and non-essential shops in the Netherlands have been shut since mid-December, following the closure of bars and restaurants two months earlier.

There have been 13,579 deaths in the Netherlands from COVID-19 and 952,950 infections to date.

The police trade union NPB said there could be more protests ahead as the lockdown drags on and the Netherlands' vaccination programme has been among the slowest in Europe to get underway.